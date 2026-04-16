India
Society

Inside the love trap network

It began with friendships, led to trips, and ended with videos recorded without consent, over 100 minors were allegedly targeted, more than 350 videos filmed, and the accused himself was just a 19-year-old...
Published on
16
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
DU student replaced over her “sleeveless” outfit at an event meant to discuss women’s empowerment.
DU student replaced over her “sleeveless” outfit at an event meant to discuss women’s empowerment.
To be continued
DU student replaced over her “sleeveless” outfit at an event meant to discuss women’s empowerment.
DU student replaced over her “sleeveless” outfit at an event meant to discuss women’s empowerment.
India
Society

Inside the love trap network

It began with friendships, led to trips, and ended with videos recorded without consent, over 100 minors were allegedly targeted, more than 350 videos filmed, and the accused himself was just a 19-year-old...
Publié le
16
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
DU student replaced over her “sleeveless” outfit at an event meant to discuss women’s empowerment.
À suivre
DU student replaced over her “sleeveless” outfit at an event meant to discuss women’s empowerment.

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