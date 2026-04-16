Inside the love trap network
It began with friendships, led to trips, and ended with videos recorded without consent, over 100 minors were allegedly targeted, more than 350 videos filmed, and the accused himself was just a 19-year-old...
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Inside the love trap network
It began with friendships, led to trips, and ended with videos recorded without consent, over 100 minors were allegedly targeted, more than 350 videos filmed, and the accused himself was just a 19-year-old...
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