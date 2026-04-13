India
Society

Laid to rest with state honours,,nation bids farewell to Singer Asha Bhosle.

Leaving behind an irreplaceable void in music history, this is how the legendary singer was laid to rest with state honours, a farewell to a voice that will never be replaced.
Published on
13
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Inside the Cooking Crisis: Why Are Migrant Workers Leaving Delhi?
Inside the Cooking Crisis: Why Are Migrant Workers Leaving Delhi?
To be continued
Inside the Cooking Crisis: Why Are Migrant Workers Leaving Delhi?
Inside the Cooking Crisis: Why Are Migrant Workers Leaving Delhi?
India
Society

Laid to rest with state honours,,nation bids farewell to Singer Asha Bhosle.

Leaving behind an irreplaceable void in music history, this is how the legendary singer was laid to rest with state honours, a farewell to a voice that will never be replaced.
Publié le
13
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Inside the Cooking Crisis: Why Are Migrant Workers Leaving Delhi?
À suivre
Inside the Cooking Crisis: Why Are Migrant Workers Leaving Delhi?

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