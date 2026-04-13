Laid to rest with state honours,,nation bids farewell to Singer Asha Bhosle.
Leaving behind an irreplaceable void in music history, this is how the legendary singer was laid to rest with state honours, a farewell to a voice that will never be replaced.
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Laid to rest with state honours,,nation bids farewell to Singer Asha Bhosle.
Leaving behind an irreplaceable void in music history, this is how the legendary singer was laid to rest with state honours, a farewell to a voice that will never be replaced.
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