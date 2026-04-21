Mamata Banerjee seen performing traditional dance in West Bengal
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee joined a traditional dance performance during Poila Boishakh, the Bengali New Year celebrations, while campaigning in Cooch Behar. This took place while she was out campaigning for the West Bengal Assembly elections, set for 23 April and 29 April 2026.
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Mamata Banerjee seen performing traditional dance in West Bengal
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee joined a traditional dance performance during Poila Boishakh, the Bengali New Year celebrations, while campaigning in Cooch Behar. This took place while she was out campaigning for the West Bengal Assembly elections, set for 23 April and 29 April 2026.
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