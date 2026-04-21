India
Society

Mamata Banerjee seen performing traditional dance in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee joined a traditional dance performance during Poila Boishakh, the Bengali New Year celebrations, while campaigning in Cooch Behar. This took place while she was out campaigning for the West Bengal Assembly elections, set for 23 April and 29 April 2026.
Published on
21
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
“They give chicken to dogs in front of us, but don’t even offer us water.”
“They give chicken to dogs in front of us, but don’t even offer us water.”
To be continued
“They give chicken to dogs in front of us, but don’t even offer us water.”
“They give chicken to dogs in front of us, but don’t even offer us water.”
India
Society

Mamata Banerjee seen performing traditional dance in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee joined a traditional dance performance during Poila Boishakh, the Bengali New Year celebrations, while campaigning in Cooch Behar. This took place while she was out campaigning for the West Bengal Assembly elections, set for 23 April and 29 April 2026.
Publié le
21
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
“They give chicken to dogs in front of us, but don’t even offer us water.”
À suivre
“They give chicken to dogs in front of us, but don’t even offer us water.”

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