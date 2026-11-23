Men's Day Video Shows Bike Taxi Driver Offering Free Rides To Male Passengers
Bike taxi driver Madhu Virat offered free rides to male passengers on Men's Day. One commuter insisted on paying the fare despite the offer
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A bike taxi driver marked Men's Day by offering free rides to male passengers, giving commuters a reason to smile. Madhu Virat, the driver, shared videos of himself offering free rides to men on the occasion. In one video, a passenger initially appeared unsure why he was being offered a free commute. Virat told the commuter that he had also offered free rides on Women's Day and on Virat Kohli's birthday. Touched by the gesture, the passenger insisted on paying the fare and eventually did. Virat also shared videos of other male commuters receiving free rides as part of the initiative. The videos drew praise from social media users, who reacted to his gesture. The initiative was part of Virat's effort to offer free commutes to men on Men's Day.
Men's Day Video Shows Bike Taxi Driver Offering Free Rides To Male Passengers
Bike taxi driver Madhu Virat offered free rides to male passengers on Men's Day. One commuter insisted on paying the fare despite the offer
/
/
A bike taxi driver marked Men's Day by offering free rides to male passengers, giving commuters a reason to smile. Madhu Virat, the driver, shared videos of himself offering free rides to men on the occasion. In one video, a passenger initially appeared unsure why he was being offered a free commute. Virat told the commuter that he had also offered free rides on Women's Day and on Virat Kohli's birthday. Touched by the gesture, the passenger insisted on paying the fare and eventually did. Virat also shared videos of other male commuters receiving free rides as part of the initiative. The videos drew praise from social media users, who reacted to his gesture. The initiative was part of Virat's effort to offer free commutes to men on Men's Day.
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