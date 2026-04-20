Mid-air scare for passengers on Hubballi bound flight
A routine flight went south for passengers aboard a Fly91 flight after the plane struggled to land at its destination amid poor weather conditions, before finally being diverted.
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Mid-air scare for passengers on Hubballi bound flight
A routine flight went south for passengers aboard a Fly91 flight after the plane struggled to land at its destination amid poor weather conditions, before finally being diverted.
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