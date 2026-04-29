India
Society

Minister's son got married in a protected tiger reserve.

Uttrakhand’s Social Welfare Minister Khajan Dass’ son got married in the core zone of Rajaji Tiger Reserve in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, with generators, coolers, and a stage setup. The forest department said no permission was taken for the event, but the minister insisted tacit consent was given.
Published on
29
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Sikh man assaulted in Canada
Sikh man assaulted in Canada
To be continued
Sikh man assaulted in Canada
Sikh man assaulted in Canada
India
Society

Minister's son got married in a protected tiger reserve.

Uttrakhand’s Social Welfare Minister Khajan Dass’ son got married in the core zone of Rajaji Tiger Reserve in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, with generators, coolers, and a stage setup. The forest department said no permission was taken for the event, but the minister insisted tacit consent was given.
Publié le
29
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Sikh man assaulted in Canada
À suivre
Sikh man assaulted in Canada

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