Minister's son got married in a protected tiger reserve.
Uttrakhand’s Social Welfare Minister Khajan Dass’ son got married in the core zone of Rajaji Tiger Reserve in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, with generators, coolers, and a stage setup. The forest department said no permission was taken for the event, but the minister insisted tacit consent was given.
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Minister's son got married in a protected tiger reserve.
Uttrakhand’s Social Welfare Minister Khajan Dass’ son got married in the core zone of Rajaji Tiger Reserve in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, with generators, coolers, and a stage setup. The forest department said no permission was taken for the event, but the minister insisted tacit consent was given.
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