India
Society

Mumbai man shares how he travelled independently on the metro

A Mumbai-based creator pointed out that the Mumbai Metro wasn’t fully wheelchair accessible. Months later, after authorities took cognisance and he experienced a 2.0 version of the station, that finally gave him freedom.
Published on
26
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
A Youth’s Appeal for Unity Beyond Religious Divides
A Youth’s Appeal for Unity Beyond Religious Divides
To be continued
A Youth’s Appeal for Unity Beyond Religious Divides
A Youth’s Appeal for Unity Beyond Religious Divides
India
Society

Mumbai man shares how he travelled independently on the metro

A Mumbai-based creator pointed out that the Mumbai Metro wasn’t fully wheelchair accessible. Months later, after authorities took cognisance and he experienced a 2.0 version of the station, that finally gave him freedom.
Publié le
26
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
A Youth’s Appeal for Unity Beyond Religious Divides
À suivre
A Youth’s Appeal for Unity Beyond Religious Divides

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