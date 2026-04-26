Mumbai man shares how he travelled independently on the metro
A Mumbai-based creator pointed out that the Mumbai Metro wasn’t fully wheelchair accessible. Months later, after authorities took cognisance and he experienced a 2.0 version of the station, that finally gave him freedom.
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Mumbai man shares how he travelled independently on the metro
A Mumbai-based creator pointed out that the Mumbai Metro wasn’t fully wheelchair accessible. Months later, after authorities took cognisance and he experienced a 2.0 version of the station, that finally gave him freedom.
/
/
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