Racist slurs hurled in Canada
A woman allegedly hurled racist slurs at Lovepreet Singh while he was at work in Kentville, Canada. He confronted her. The exchange escalated, and the video soon went viral, reigniting conversations about racism and discrimination faced by South Asians in the country.
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Racist slurs hurled in Canada
A woman allegedly hurled racist slurs at Lovepreet Singh while he was at work in Kentville, Canada. He confronted her. The exchange escalated, and the video soon went viral, reigniting conversations about racism and discrimination faced by South Asians in the country.
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