India
Society

Racist slurs hurled in Canada

A woman allegedly hurled racist slurs at Lovepreet Singh while he was at work in Kentville, Canada. He confronted her. The exchange escalated, and the video soon went viral, reigniting conversations about racism and discrimination faced by South Asians in the country.
Published on
09
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Mridul on domestic helps
Mridul on domestic helps
To be continued
Mridul on domestic helps
Mridul on domestic helps
India
Society

Racist slurs hurled in Canada

A woman allegedly hurled racist slurs at Lovepreet Singh while he was at work in Kentville, Canada. He confronted her. The exchange escalated, and the video soon went viral, reigniting conversations about racism and discrimination faced by South Asians in the country.
Publié le
09
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Mridul on domestic helps
À suivre
Mridul on domestic helps

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