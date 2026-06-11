Starvik Design founder issues explanation behind firing their employee over his remarks
After terminating their employee over controversial remarks made during a stand-up comedy show, Starvik Design's founder defended the decision.
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Starvik Design founder issues explanation behind firing their employee over his remarks
After terminating their employee over controversial remarks made during a stand-up comedy show, Starvik Design's founder defended the decision.
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