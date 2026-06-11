India
Society

Starvik Design founder issues explanation behind firing their employee over his remarks

After terminating their employee over controversial remarks made during a stand-up comedy show, Starvik Design's founder defended the decision.
Published on
11
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
How a 12-year-old words uncovered a crime scene
How a 12-year-old words uncovered a crime scene
To be continued
How a 12-year-old words uncovered a crime scene
How a 12-year-old words uncovered a crime scene
India
Society

Starvik Design founder issues explanation behind firing their employee over his remarks

After terminating their employee over controversial remarks made during a stand-up comedy show, Starvik Design's founder defended the decision.
Publié le
11
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
How a 12-year-old words uncovered a crime scene
À suivre
How a 12-year-old words uncovered a crime scene

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