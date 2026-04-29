Tourists invite police action after bursting firecrackers in Kedarnath
A week into the Char Dham Yatra has seen police registering multiple FIRs for bursting crackers, filming reels, and violating norms inside the Kedarnath shrine.
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Tourists invite police action after bursting firecrackers in Kedarnath
A week into the Char Dham Yatra has seen police registering multiple FIRs for bursting crackers, filming reels, and violating norms inside the Kedarnath shrine.
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