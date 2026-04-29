India
Society

Tourists invite police action after bursting firecrackers in Kedarnath

A week into the Char Dham Yatra has seen police registering multiple FIRs for bursting crackers, filming reels, and violating norms inside the Kedarnath shrine.
Published on
29
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Sikh man assaulted in Canada
Sikh man assaulted in Canada
To be continued
Sikh man assaulted in Canada
Sikh man assaulted in Canada
India
Society

Tourists invite police action after bursting firecrackers in Kedarnath

A week into the Char Dham Yatra has seen police registering multiple FIRs for bursting crackers, filming reels, and violating norms inside the Kedarnath shrine.
Publié le
29
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Sikh man assaulted in Canada
À suivre
Sikh man assaulted in Canada

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