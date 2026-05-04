India
Society

Vinesh Phogat says she'll have to compete at a college owned by the man she accused

Olympian wrestler Vinesh Phogat came out as one of the complainants in the sexual harassment case against former President of Wrestling Federation of India, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
Published on
04
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Man hacks wife to death in Chennai
Man hacks wife to death in Chennai
To be continued
Man hacks wife to death in Chennai
Man hacks wife to death in Chennai
India
Society

Vinesh Phogat says she'll have to compete at a college owned by the man she accused

Olympian wrestler Vinesh Phogat came out as one of the complainants in the sexual harassment case against former President of Wrestling Federation of India, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
Publié le
04
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Man hacks wife to death in Chennai
À suivre
Man hacks wife to death in Chennai

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