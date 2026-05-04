Vinesh Phogat says she'll have to compete at a college owned by the man she accused
Olympian wrestler Vinesh Phogat came out as one of the complainants in the sexual harassment case against former President of Wrestling Federation of India, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
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Vinesh Phogat says she'll have to compete at a college owned by the man she accused
Olympian wrestler Vinesh Phogat came out as one of the complainants in the sexual harassment case against former President of Wrestling Federation of India, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
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