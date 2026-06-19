India
Society

We Went Back to the Places Where Infrastructural Negligence Took Lives

Delhi-NCR is constantly expanding. New roads, underpasses, housing projects, and infrastructure are being built every day. But amid this rapid development, neglected construction sites and unsafe public spaces have repeatedly claimed lives. In January 2026, the death of 28-year-old software engineer Yuvraj Mehta brought attention to this issue after he lost his life in an unguarded water-filled pit in Noida. The incident sparked outrage and raised questions about accountability, safety standards, and civic negligence. Months later, we returned to the same location to see what had changed. Were lessons learned? Were safety measures put in place? Or has the site been forgotten? We also visited two other locations across Delhi-NCR where similar tragedies occurred, revisiting the scenes and speaking to those affected by the consequences of negligence. We tried to look at what happens after the headlines fade, and whether the places that once took lives have become any safer today.
Published on
19
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Surat man fakes his own kidnapping and demands ransom from family owing to debt
Surat man fakes his own kidnapping and demands ransom from family owing to debt
To be continued
Surat man fakes his own kidnapping and demands ransom from family owing to debt
Surat man fakes his own kidnapping and demands ransom from family owing to debt
India
Society

We Went Back to the Places Where Infrastructural Negligence Took Lives

Delhi-NCR is constantly expanding. New roads, underpasses, housing projects, and infrastructure are being built every day. But amid this rapid development, neglected construction sites and unsafe public spaces have repeatedly claimed lives. In January 2026, the death of 28-year-old software engineer Yuvraj Mehta brought attention to this issue after he lost his life in an unguarded water-filled pit in Noida. The incident sparked outrage and raised questions about accountability, safety standards, and civic negligence. Months later, we returned to the same location to see what had changed. Were lessons learned? Were safety measures put in place? Or has the site been forgotten? We also visited two other locations across Delhi-NCR where similar tragedies occurred, revisiting the scenes and speaking to those affected by the consequences of negligence. We tried to look at what happens after the headlines fade, and whether the places that once took lives have become any safer today.
Publié le
19
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Surat man fakes his own kidnapping and demands ransom from family owing to debt
À suivre
Surat man fakes his own kidnapping and demands ransom from family owing to debt

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