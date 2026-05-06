When Humans Pull Humans for a Living

While the world moved from hand-pulled rickshaws to cabs on apps, some men in Kolkata still pull humans for a living. Barefoot through flooded lanes, scorching heat and crowded streets, their bodies remain the engine. Introduced during the British era, these rickshaws still run through parts of Kolkata. But are they still a necessity for the city or have the men pulling them simply been left behind by time? Brut finds out.