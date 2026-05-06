India
Society

When Humans Pull Humans for a Living

While the world moved from hand-pulled rickshaws to cabs on apps, some men in Kolkata still pull humans for a living. Barefoot through flooded lanes, scorching heat and crowded streets, their bodies remain the engine. Introduced during the British era, these rickshaws still run through parts of Kolkata. But are they still a necessity for the city or have the men pulling them simply been left behind by time? Brut finds out.
Published on
06
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
25-year-old bridge collapses in Bihar’s Bhagalpur
25-year-old bridge collapses in Bihar’s Bhagalpur
To be continued
25-year-old bridge collapses in Bihar’s Bhagalpur
25-year-old bridge collapses in Bihar’s Bhagalpur
India
Society

When Humans Pull Humans for a Living

While the world moved from hand-pulled rickshaws to cabs on apps, some men in Kolkata still pull humans for a living. Barefoot through flooded lanes, scorching heat and crowded streets, their bodies remain the engine. Introduced during the British era, these rickshaws still run through parts of Kolkata. But are they still a necessity for the city or have the men pulling them simply been left behind by time? Brut finds out.
Publié le
06
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
25-year-old bridge collapses in Bihar’s Bhagalpur
À suivre
25-year-old bridge collapses in Bihar’s Bhagalpur

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