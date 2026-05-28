India
Society

When women become commodities

A mother sold off her daughter for 10 sarees and Rs. 16,000… A husband sold off his wife for an amount he could’ve earned with hardwork. Cases of female trafficking continue to emerge globally, shedding light on abuse and the treatment of women and girls as commodities for financial gain.
Published on
28
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Indan faced racist slurs in the US
Indan faced racist slurs in the US
To be continued
Indan faced racist slurs in the US
Indan faced racist slurs in the US
India
Society

When women become commodities

A mother sold off her daughter for 10 sarees and Rs. 16,000… A husband sold off his wife for an amount he could’ve earned with hardwork. Cases of female trafficking continue to emerge globally, shedding light on abuse and the treatment of women and girls as commodities for financial gain.
Publié le
28
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Indan faced racist slurs in the US
À suivre
Indan faced racist slurs in the US

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