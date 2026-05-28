When women become commodities
A mother sold off her daughter for 10 sarees and Rs. 16,000… A husband sold off his wife for an amount he could’ve earned with hardwork. Cases of female trafficking continue to emerge globally, shedding light on abuse and the treatment of women and girls as commodities for financial gain.
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When women become commodities
A mother sold off her daughter for 10 sarees and Rs. 16,000… A husband sold off his wife for an amount he could’ve earned with hardwork. Cases of female trafficking continue to emerge globally, shedding light on abuse and the treatment of women and girls as commodities for financial gain.
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