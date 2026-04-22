India
Society

Woman lashes out at Girish Mahajan for blocking traffic

A protest organised against the rejection of the women’s reservation bill came under criticism after a Mumbai woman confronted Maharashtra’s Water Resources Minister over the protest rally causing heavy traffic congestion.
Published on
22
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Indian tourists caught stealing hotel inventory in Bali
Indian tourists caught stealing hotel inventory in Bali
To be continued
Indian tourists caught stealing hotel inventory in Bali
Indian tourists caught stealing hotel inventory in Bali
India
Society

Woman lashes out at Girish Mahajan for blocking traffic

A protest organised against the rejection of the women’s reservation bill came under criticism after a Mumbai woman confronted Maharashtra’s Water Resources Minister over the protest rally causing heavy traffic congestion.
Publié le
22
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Indian tourists caught stealing hotel inventory in Bali
À suivre
Indian tourists caught stealing hotel inventory in Bali

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