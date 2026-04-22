Woman lashes out at Girish Mahajan for blocking traffic
A protest organised against the rejection of the women’s reservation bill came under criticism after a Mumbai woman confronted Maharashtra’s Water Resources Minister over the protest rally causing heavy traffic congestion.
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Woman lashes out at Girish Mahajan for blocking traffic
A protest organised against the rejection of the women’s reservation bill came under criticism after a Mumbai woman confronted Maharashtra’s Water Resources Minister over the protest rally causing heavy traffic congestion.
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