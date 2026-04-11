Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Iran

Pakistan’s Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, said in the National Assembly that India and Israel are Pakistan’s real enemies. After the speech, he posted on X, calling Israel a “cancerous state,” and “a curse for humanity.” He also accused Israel of committing “genocide” in Lebanon while peace talks were underway, and claimed civilians were being killed across Gaza, Iran, and Lebanon. The post was later deleted following backlash.