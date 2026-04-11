International
Asia Pacific

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Iran

Pakistan’s Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, said in the National Assembly that India and Israel are Pakistan’s real enemies. After the speech, he posted on X, calling Israel a “cancerous state,” and “a curse for humanity.” He also accused Israel of committing “genocide” in Lebanon while peace talks were underway, and claimed civilians were being killed across Gaza, Iran, and Lebanon. The post was later deleted following backlash.
Published on
11
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Passenger bus plunges into river in Bangladesh
Passenger bus plunges into river in Bangladesh
To be continued
Passenger bus plunges into river in Bangladesh
Passenger bus plunges into river in Bangladesh
International
Asia Pacific

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Iran

Pakistan’s Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, said in the National Assembly that India and Israel are Pakistan’s real enemies. After the speech, he posted on X, calling Israel a “cancerous state,” and “a curse for humanity.” He also accused Israel of committing “genocide” in Lebanon while peace talks were underway, and claimed civilians were being killed across Gaza, Iran, and Lebanon. The post was later deleted following backlash.
Publié le
11
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Passenger bus plunges into river in Bangladesh
À suivre
Passenger bus plunges into river in Bangladesh

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