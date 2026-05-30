The story of 11-year-old pilot
Guided by his father Manu Sharma, 11-year-old Rishi Sharma is making his mark in aviation. Having started his journey at age four, this father-son duo serves as a testament to the power of family support in achieving early excellence.
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The story of 11-year-old pilot
Guided by his father Manu Sharma, 11-year-old Rishi Sharma is making his mark in aviation. Having started his journey at age four, this father-son duo serves as a testament to the power of family support in achieving early excellence.
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