International
South America & Central America

The story of 11-year-old pilot

Guided by his father Manu Sharma, 11-year-old Rishi Sharma is making his mark in aviation. Having started his journey at age four, this father-son duo serves as a testament to the power of family support in achieving early excellence.
Published on
30
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Pope Leo XIV’s vs Donald Trump
Pope Leo XIV’s vs Donald Trump
To be continued
Pope Leo XIV’s vs Donald Trump
Pope Leo XIV’s vs Donald Trump
International
South America & Central America

The story of 11-year-old pilot

Guided by his father Manu Sharma, 11-year-old Rishi Sharma is making his mark in aviation. Having started his journey at age four, this father-son duo serves as a testament to the power of family support in achieving early excellence.
Publié le
30
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Pope Leo XIV’s vs Donald Trump
À suivre
Pope Leo XIV’s vs Donald Trump

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