Pakistani brand uses AI visuals to falsely show Alia Bhatt modelling their outfits -
Social media went full wait…WHAT? mode after a Pakistan-based clothing label dropped a carousel featuring Alia Bhatt serving looks in their ethnic collection except, fans quickly realised this wasn’t a collab but an AI moment.
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Pakistani brand uses AI visuals to falsely show Alia Bhatt modelling their outfits -
Social media went full wait…WHAT? mode after a Pakistan-based clothing label dropped a carousel featuring Alia Bhatt serving looks in their ethnic collection except, fans quickly realised this wasn’t a collab but an AI moment.
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