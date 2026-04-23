Science & Technology
AI

Pakistani brand uses AI visuals to falsely show Alia Bhatt modelling their outfits -

Social media went full wait…WHAT? mode after a Pakistan-based clothing label dropped a carousel featuring Alia Bhatt serving looks in their ethnic collection except, fans quickly realised this wasn’t a collab but an AI moment.
Published on
23
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Decoding Modi’s viral photo with tech leaders at the AI Summit
Decoding Modi’s viral photo with tech leaders at the AI Summit
To be continued
Decoding Modi’s viral photo with tech leaders at the AI Summit
Decoding Modi’s viral photo with tech leaders at the AI Summit
Science & Technology
AI

Pakistani brand uses AI visuals to falsely show Alia Bhatt modelling their outfits -

Social media went full wait…WHAT? mode after a Pakistan-based clothing label dropped a carousel featuring Alia Bhatt serving looks in their ethnic collection except, fans quickly realised this wasn’t a collab but an AI moment.
Publié le
23
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Decoding Modi’s viral photo with tech leaders at the AI Summit
À suivre
Decoding Modi’s viral photo with tech leaders at the AI Summit

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