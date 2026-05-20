Sports
Unusual sports

Meet the first couple to swim from Sri Lanka to India

Vrushali Prasade and Danish Abdi made history as the first couple to swim the Palk Strait for 10 hours and 45 minutes in open-water. This feat is a profound testament to their partnership and human endurance.
Published on
20
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
The rise of R Praggnanandhaa
R Praggnanandhaa, Magnus carlsen, chess World Cup 2023 Anand
To be continued
The rise of R Praggnanandhaa
R Praggnanandhaa, Magnus carlsen, chess World Cup 2023 Anand
Sports
Unusual sports

Meet the first couple to swim from Sri Lanka to India

Vrushali Prasade and Danish Abdi made history as the first couple to swim the Palk Strait for 10 hours and 45 minutes in open-water. This feat is a profound testament to their partnership and human endurance.
Publié le
20
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
The rise of R Praggnanandhaa
À suivre
The rise of R Praggnanandhaa

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