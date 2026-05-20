Meet the first couple to swim from Sri Lanka to India
Vrushali Prasade and Danish Abdi made history as the first couple to swim the Palk Strait for 10 hours and 45 minutes in open-water. This feat is a profound testament to their partnership and human endurance.
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Meet the first couple to swim from Sri Lanka to India
Vrushali Prasade and Danish Abdi made history as the first couple to swim the Palk Strait for 10 hours and 45 minutes in open-water. This feat is a profound testament to their partnership and human endurance.
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