The Earth
Nature & Travel

The Foreigner Who Lost His Heart to Bihar

"Biharis are so sweet..." California-based content creator Tony Klor travelled across India, but it was Bihar that truly stood out. The California native shared what fascinated him most about the state and explained why its people and experiences left a lasting impression on him.
Published on
18
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
He was fined for platform ticket
He was fined for platform ticket
To be continued
He was fined for platform ticket
He was fined for platform ticket
The Earth
Nature & Travel

The Foreigner Who Lost His Heart to Bihar

"Biharis are so sweet..." California-based content creator Tony Klor travelled across India, but it was Bihar that truly stood out. The California native shared what fascinated him most about the state and explained why its people and experiences left a lasting impression on him.
Publié le
18
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
He was fined for platform ticket
À suivre
He was fined for platform ticket

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