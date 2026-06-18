The Foreigner Who Lost His Heart to Bihar
"Biharis are so sweet..." California-based content creator Tony Klor travelled across India, but it was Bihar that truly stood out. The California native shared what fascinated him most about the state and explained why its people and experiences left a lasting impression on him.
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The Foreigner Who Lost His Heart to Bihar
"Biharis are so sweet..." California-based content creator Tony Klor travelled across India, but it was Bihar that truly stood out. The California native shared what fascinated him most about the state and explained why its people and experiences left a lasting impression on him.
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