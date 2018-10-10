Visually-impaired man thrown out of supermarket

This visually-impaired man was forced out of a supermarket. For shopping with his guide dog.
25 comments
Jose A.13/10/2018 01:30
Gringos hdp
Rosmira K.12/10/2018 22:55
Que desgraciados los del supermercado porque no sacan así a los ladrones
Chi H.12/10/2018 22:47
Il faudra éduquer le chien à attaque ces spécimens aussi ...
ياسر ا.12/10/2018 21:26
شيء لا يستحملة بشر ولا بنأدمين
محمد ا.12/10/2018 19:31
الكلب هو الوحيد المحترم في الفيديو عارف ان صاحبه غلطان فمتكلمش
Bensaad A.12/10/2018 11:44
ربي يشافيه . لكن صاحب المحل من حقه فعل ذالك من بين الأسباب إرعاب الغير .
Mounira H.12/10/2018 11:21
السيد اعمي وابكلب مرافقه وصاحب المحل يرفض دخول الكلاب
Mohammad R.12/10/2018 11:03
You guys are rascals
Ahmed A.12/10/2018 10:17
هذا الكلب لا يصلح لشيئ
Jeremías G.12/10/2018 06:31
Ponga Una demanda por maltrato animal y personal
Soos E.12/10/2018 05:58
والكلب بايع صديقه ع الاخر مش داير اي موقف 😂😂😍
Ňee S.12/10/2018 05:50
The dog has more discipline than you man...GTH😡
حسام ف.12/10/2018 02:27
هو إيه الموضوع بالضبط مفيش حد هنا عربي يفهمنا إيه اللي بيحصل ثم أنا شايف إن الكلب ده بيستهبل شايف صاحبه بينضرب وعامل نفسه مش واخد باله 😂😂😂
Morinho M.12/10/2018 02:18
أكبر راسا مرة هو الشعب الفرنسي. عنصريين ويهود و نجاسة و انفهم طويل ذيوتين. لو كنت مكان ألمانيا لتآمرت مع روسيا و إيران و كوريا و تركيا و نمحي فرنسا من الخريطة و أذهب إلى قبر هتلر اذا كان موجود و نقوله لقد تحقق حلمك يا ادولف .
Arh R.10/10/2018 22:18
J'aimerai bien savoir comment a fini cette histoire où les protagonistes semblent avoir raison, sans compter ces clients qui soufflent sur les braises
Daniel A.10/10/2018 21:54
Er señor sabe lok ase
Kitty S.10/10/2018 21:50
Shame on you.
Steve M.10/10/2018 21:50
Do the guide dogs not have obvious hi viz harnesses with a rigid handle, not a leash in France?
Schembri M.10/10/2018 21:50
Disgusting
Souma S.10/10/2018 21:49
مالو