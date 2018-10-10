back

Visually-impaired man thrown out of supermarket

This visually-impaired man was forced out of a supermarket. For shopping with his guide dog.

10/10/2018 16:21
25 comments

  • Jose A.
    13/10/2018 01:30

    Gringos hdp

  • Rosmira K.
    12/10/2018 22:55

    Que desgraciados los del supermercado porque no sacan así a los ladrones

  • Chi H.
    12/10/2018 22:47

    Il faudra éduquer le chien à attaque ces spécimens aussi ...

  • ياسر ا.
    12/10/2018 21:26

    شيء لا يستحملة بشر ولا بنأدمين

  • محمد ا.
    12/10/2018 19:31

    الكلب هو الوحيد المحترم في الفيديو عارف ان صاحبه غلطان فمتكلمش

  • Bensaad A.
    12/10/2018 11:44

    ربي يشافيه . لكن صاحب المحل من حقه فعل ذالك من بين الأسباب إرعاب الغير .

  • Mounira H.
    12/10/2018 11:21

    السيد اعمي وابكلب مرافقه وصاحب المحل يرفض دخول الكلاب

  • Mohammad R.
    12/10/2018 11:03

    You guys are rascals

  • Ahmed A.
    12/10/2018 10:17

    هذا الكلب لا يصلح لشيئ

  • Jeremías G.
    12/10/2018 06:31

    Ponga Una demanda por maltrato animal y personal

  • Soos E.
    12/10/2018 05:58

    والكلب بايع صديقه ع الاخر مش داير اي موقف 😂😂😍

  • Ňee S.
    12/10/2018 05:50

    The dog has more discipline than you man...GTH😡

  • حسام ف.
    12/10/2018 02:27

    هو إيه الموضوع بالضبط مفيش حد هنا عربي يفهمنا إيه اللي بيحصل ثم أنا شايف إن الكلب ده بيستهبل شايف صاحبه بينضرب وعامل نفسه مش واخد باله 😂😂😂

  • Morinho M.
    12/10/2018 02:18

    أكبر راسا مرة هو الشعب الفرنسي. عنصريين ويهود و نجاسة و انفهم طويل ذيوتين. لو كنت مكان ألمانيا لتآمرت مع روسيا و إيران و كوريا و تركيا و نمحي فرنسا من الخريطة و أذهب إلى قبر هتلر اذا كان موجود و نقوله لقد تحقق حلمك يا ادولف .

  • Arh R.
    10/10/2018 22:18

    J'aimerai bien savoir comment a fini cette histoire où les protagonistes semblent avoir raison, sans compter ces clients qui soufflent sur les braises

  • Daniel A.
    10/10/2018 21:54

    Er señor sabe lok ase

  • Kitty S.
    10/10/2018 21:50

    Shame on you.

  • Steve M.
    10/10/2018 21:50

    Do the guide dogs not have obvious hi viz harnesses with a rigid handle, not a leash in France?

  • Schembri M.
    10/10/2018 21:50

    Disgusting

  • Souma S.
    10/10/2018 21:49

    مالو