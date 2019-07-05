back
Mahua Moitra's Speech on Fascism in India
"If you would just open your eyes, you would see that there are signs everywhere." This Indian MP took down the Modi government with her speech on the early signs of fascism throughout the country.
05/07/2019 17:20updated: 23/07/2019 13:30
7 comments
Kangla F.06/07/2019 09:20
She is a cursing the cow to die.
Asha P.06/07/2019 05:04
Things doesn't become truth. Just because she shouts loud..., Nationalism is NOW being awakened after the public were subjected to watch power mongers looting , bribery and minority appeasement by Government and politicians for long 60 years.. She need to do unbiased research to know the real TRUTH... There is Someone and a party with real guts leading the country, and giving it's Citizens a hope for a Progressive Nation, which the so called Socialite Cool liberals and intellectuals and Lutyens journalists find very hard to digest.. They want the Truth as what they define and say... Yes Thankfully there is section of media who is trying to do clean and fair journalism.. Again that's a problem for these liberals and socialites.. Well, She should invest her energy properly and do meaningful progressive work for her constituency than shouting and roaring nonsense... if electoral system wasn't fair, how did she got elected..just ...
Saz C.06/07/2019 04:38
She has my admiration. What an amazing speaker! In India though - she will be physically attacked even killed. So much of what she says could apply to Trump.
Debora A.06/07/2019 00:16
lamentablemente Priya se ve muy cercana al primer ministro Modi, que es de quien hablan aquí
Janine D.06/07/2019 00:12
THIS IS happening in the Western society's media owned by 1man , 2 government parties corporate registered in America.
Dave P.05/07/2019 22:28
Very brave and very aware. Hope she remains a safe voice. Cynthia
Charles P.05/07/2019 22:13
that seems scary 😬!