Without any previous experience in the fashion industry, Carmen Liu managed to launch the world's first transgender lingerie brand. 👙
7 comments
Alessandro G.07/03/2019 20:19
per te
Zofija P.07/03/2019 15:03
Im so so proud of you and so glad I had an opportunity to be your model. 🖤
Elijah K.07/03/2019 14:05
, smart guy
Jibrile S.07/03/2019 10:02
What is wrong with her lips?
Lia-Mai A.07/03/2019 07:52
Not really transgender when basically same sets as every other women’s lines...
Rocco R.07/03/2019 05:58
Extra big ladies panties with space for tackle. 👍
Tiffany C.07/03/2019 01:52
She's inspiring and beautiful💜