World's first transgender lingerie brand

Without any previous experience in the fashion industry, Carmen Liu managed to launch the world's first transgender lingerie brand. 👙

06/03/2019 15:04updated: 06/03/2019 15:48
7 comments

  • Alessandro G.
    07/03/2019 20:19

    per te

  • Zofija P.
    07/03/2019 15:03

    Im so so proud of you and so glad I had an opportunity to be your model. 🖤

  • Elijah K.
    07/03/2019 14:05

    , smart guy

  • Jibrile S.
    07/03/2019 10:02

    What is wrong with her lips?

  • Lia-Mai A.
    07/03/2019 07:52

    Not really transgender when basically same sets as every other women’s lines...

  • Rocco R.
    07/03/2019 05:58

    Extra big ladies panties with space for tackle. 👍

  • Tiffany C.
    07/03/2019 01:52

    She's inspiring and beautiful💜