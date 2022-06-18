“I did not want to be seen as the homeless ballet dancer.”
“I did not want to be seen as the homeless ballet dancer.” He was in a homeless shelter when he first started ballet ... Now the artistic director of the New York Theater Ballet, Steven Melendez tells his story, and that of the program that taught him to dance, in the film “LIFT” ... #tribeca2022
The story of the United Palace
It's where JLo premiered the Netflix documentary "HALFTIME” … But this New York theater was nearly torn down before becoming an iconic cultural institution. Welcome to the United Palace. #tribeca2022
Welcome to Nun TikTok
"We call ourselves "church nerds." Welcome to NunTok, where nuns hop on the latest TikTok trends to evangelize people on the app ...
Who is Kate Bush?
"Stranger Things" gave the song 1985 "Running Up That Hill" new life. Who is Kate Bush, the singer behind the trending song?
How Seth Meyers handles YouTube comments
Here’s how Seth Meyers turned YouTube comments into comedy gold …
Seth Meyers reflects on his career
“It’s easier to fail as a youth than it is as an old.” Seth Meyers shared his one piece of advice for people wanting to get into comedy at the Tribeca Festival ... #Tribeca2022
Why Tyler Perry never lost faith
“Black women are my world.” At the Tribeca Festival, Tyler Perry told us about what keeps him going ... #Tribeca2022
Steve Aoki reflects on his struggles and successes
“You have to be grounded in gratitude.” At the Tribeca Festival, Steve Aoki told us about life before fame, and why his dad, Benihana founder Rocky Aoki, wasn’t originally sold on his plans to pursue music ... #Tribeca2022
What "Squid Game" says about the Korean society
"It is a very unequal country. That feeling of despair that one feels in the show, I would say it is very realistic." What does the Netflix mega hit, "Squid Game," say about the Korean society?
The life of Lil Baby
He didn't think rap was for him, yet he went on to become one of the biggest voices in hip hop. … This is the story of Lil Baby, whose story is the focus of the documentary “Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby,” which premiered at the Tribeca Festival.
Inside the troubled teen industry
"When I was 16, I was kidnapped in the middle of the night ..." Their parents sent them to boarding schools and wilderness therapy camps to "fix" their attitudes. Years later, these survivors of the "troubled teen industry" are speaking up about what they went through …