5-year-old dances like Michael Jackson

This kid's a dancing machine! The King of Pop inspired this young cancer patient through treatments. 🎤

01/20/2019 6:01 PM
  • 5.8m
  • 895

608 comments

  • Bruno T.
    04/01/2019 01:05

    Michael Jackson ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

  • قيس ع.
    03/31/2019 19:19

    ❤🌷

  • Syed M.
    03/31/2019 06:38

    Allah pak shefa de

  • Douglas I.
    03/31/2019 02:29

    Solomon god bless you my hero.

  • Jenaba M.
    03/30/2019 22:15

    😘😘

  • ولاء ا.
    03/30/2019 17:46

    ربنا يشفيه ويعافيه يارب العالمين

  • Pintu C.
    03/30/2019 09:29

    Thanks you baby. I'm miss you 😃😃😃🙏🙏

  • Shaharzaad N.
    03/29/2019 20:27

    الله يشافيه هالطفل المسكين

  • Amina B.
    03/29/2019 20:24

    الله يشفيك 💞💞💞😍

  • Simrat R.
    03/29/2019 17:17

    Sat naam shri waheguru ji

  • Meriem M.
    03/29/2019 15:23

    ربي يشفي مل مريض

  • Shahid S.
    03/29/2019 11:11

    So cute. God save them from every sickness and trouble.

  • ناجي ع.
    03/29/2019 05:53

    الله يشفيه

  • Sita P.
    03/29/2019 05:42

    So cute n inspiring

  • Marie N.
    03/29/2019 03:12

    God bless you son.

  • Seema V.
    03/29/2019 02:45

    God bless you

  • Mitu D.
    03/29/2019 02:37

    God bless

  • Madhav R.
    03/29/2019 01:28

    Get miraculous recovery little champ !

  • Champa T.
    03/29/2019 00:42

    Get well soon baby god bless you

  • Fz B.
    03/28/2019 19:34

    Allahoma ichfi kola marid wa ichefi ibeni sami min al marad al khabit y'a rabe wa kol men 9ala amine y'a rabe