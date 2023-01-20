Brut.shop
Find Brut. on:
American edition
FR
ES
IN
MX
News
International
Nature
Entertainment
Health
Science and Technology
Economy
Sports
News
International
Nature
Entertainment
Health
Science and Technology
Economy
Sports
Brut.shop
American edition
FR
ES
IN
MX
Search
Austin Butler’s “Elvis” voice may last forever
He could read me bedtime stories from now until forever.
Share on
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Copy the URL
Brut.
January 20, 2023 11:00 PM
You will like also
0:59
Austin Butler’s “Elvis” voice may last forever
7:01
The life and controversies of James Charles
0:59
Tarte’s Dubai influencer trip
5:25
Alec Baldwin gun incident: How weapons are handled on film sets
0:27
Alec Baldwin charged for “Rust” shooting
3:09
The man who plays “dead” on TikTok
0:49
“The Last of Us” had a record-breaking premiere
3:47
Music concerts in the metaverse
0:54
YouTuber Andrew Callaghan responds to sexual misconduct allegations
0:33
Miss Thailand’s soda tab dress
5:22
He scams scammers: meet Kitboga
0:46
“Zoey 101” sequel movie announced by Nickelodeon