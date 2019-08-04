Busting the Myth of the Man-Eating Shark

Dozens of movies continue to feed into the fear of sharks

The reason why you may be afraid to swim in the ocean in summer? Sharks have been demonized in the movies. As many people know, the movie triggered a major change in our perception of sharks. Before it, people knew less about sharks and after it, people all over the world became really afraid. With a single man-eating shark, it managed to scare all of America in “Jaws,” Steven Spielberg Director of “Jaws”. The shark, to me, is just a mindless eating machine, an ax-murderer with absolutely no motives. Jaws was released in 1975.

Dozens of movies continue to feed into the fear of sharks. In reality, sharks kill fewer humans than hippos and mosquitoes do and when a shark attacks a human, it’s often because it has mistaken them for another target. It will jump up and bite a surfboard or a surfer or swimmer, thinking it’s attacking one of its usual prey. Like a turtle or a stingray, or an animal carcass floating on the surface. Some are trying to deconstruct the myth of man-eating sharks by diving alongside them. We wanted to show that the myth that if you fall in the water, if you’re shipwrecked, that you’re going to be completely devoured almost immediately by these man-eaters, that isn’t real. Despite it being portrayed like that in the movies and rebuilding options for sharks

On average, sharks kill just 6 people globally each year according to the International Shark Attack File. In reality, sharks are the ones that should be afraid of humans. It’s important to know that at this time, sharks all over the world are endangered. Over 100 million sharks are killed every year, in particular due to overfishing, commercial fishing and the shark-fin trade. Also, pollution due to plastic and chemicals and the disappearance of coral reefs.

Brut.