First, an ABBA hologram. Now, a deepfake of Eminem’s voice.

Last week, the French DJ David Guetta shared a video of him playing a song during a show that used AI technology to add the voice of rapper Eminem to one of his songs. “This is the future rave sound, I’m getting awesome and underground”, said Guetta on Instagram.

The video also included an interview with Guetta, in which he talked about using AI-generating websites to create the track. “Basically, you can write lyrics in the style of any artist you like, so I typed: “write a verse in the style of Eminem about future rave,” and I went to another AI website that can recreate the voice”, explained the French DJ on Instagram. Guetta clarified that he would not distribute the track commercially, but it sparked a debate on the use of deepfakes, or digitally altered media or voices, in music.

In recent months, AI music software has gone viral on TikTok, with people using the software to take existing songs and make them sound like another artist is singing them. Last month, one generator that specifically created AI Drake songs was taken down, reportedly due to the legal issues of using the artist's image and likeness without his consent. As popularity of the software grows, conversations continue in its place, if any, within the music industry.

