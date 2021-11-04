back
For young actors, Broadway dreams crushed by the pandemic
"It's heartbreaking." A year ago, Lisa Graye was about to start her career as a Broadway actor, then COVID happened ...
02/25/2021 3:57 PMupdated: 02/25/2021 4:00 PM
10 comments
Muhammad H.04/11/2021 03:59
It's common scenario of third world countries...
Dee C.04/10/2021 12:22
I feel bad for the Broadway performers, especially those who are not yet stars, or just starting out, but I do not miss the crowds of people on my block, lined up to get into the theater, or the massive amounts of people in Times Square. I’m enjoying the peace, and streets that I can actually walk without fighting my way through hundreds of tourist daily. But I do hope the Broadway entertainers can get back to work soon. Broadway shows employ a lot of people.
Carla C.04/08/2021 11:18
I can't care less for Broadway
Carla C.04/08/2021 11:18
At least you have food Stop being so selfish
Syed A.04/08/2021 10:24
Wow u r in New York
Syed A.04/08/2021 10:24
How are you dear u look so beautiful beautiful voice
Ghassan I.04/08/2021 04:12
Love # city ❤🌹
Marlene M.04/08/2021 03:25
Very bad that it changes a lot of things for the worst.
Matt F.04/08/2021 01:48
Politics happened
Atchie H.04/08/2021 00:42
Mask don't work at all