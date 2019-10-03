Iron Chef Amanda Cohen Roots for Vegetables and Fair Wages
She’s an Iron Chef — and a pioneer of the No Tipping Movement in New York City. Now Amanda Cohen is hoping a bold food choice can transform the food industry. Special thanks to Dirt Candy.
Dirty Candy: an all-vegetable restaurant
Who is Amanda Cohen?
Amanda Cohen is a classically trained chef who attended Natural Gourmet Cookery School. After working for various restaurants including Culinary Hall of Fame Inductee Bobby Flay’s Mesa Grill She is best known for her appearance on Iron Chef America season 8 in 2010 when she challenged Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto in a vegetarian battle, only losing by 9 points. Despite her loss, she was recognized as an Iron Chef on Iron Chef Canada. As a board member and treasurer of Women Chefs and Restaurateurs, Cohen recognizes the struggle of women working in any aspect of the restaurant industry especially servers.
“All this research I did pointed me in this direction: tipping is bad. It’s morally bad. It’s sexist. It’s misogynistic, it’s racist. It basically — I’m outsourcing part of my payroll, my human resources department to my customers. The States and Canada are really the only two countries where people are dependent on their tips to live in. Seems like the rest of the world has moved on so why haven't we? We're not the most sustainable industry for women. Everybody has to start paying their employees more so they have access to better insurance, better health insurance they have to figure out and restaurant industry how to be able to provide maternity leave and paternity leave and real sick days and hold jobs for people who have to go home and care for a loved one. The only way I knew how to do that was to go no tipping,” Amanda Cohen shares with Brut.
What’s on the menu? As one of the first all-vegetable restaurants, Dirt Candy has been in business since 2008. With two tasting menus, the five-course meal for $65 and the ten-course meal for $99, customers get a variety of tastes and all of the employees get a raised wage.
Brut.
76 comments
Hodi E.02/29/2020 09:15
Purple cauliflower? The hell 😳😳
Patrick T.02/29/2020 00:29
I luv vegetables,,,,,with my steak!
Naomi D.04/30/2019 01:30
First all vegetable restaurant? Hmmmmmm 🤔🤔🤔🤔
Dung T.04/28/2019 04:51
Just amazing ... OMG
Anjani G.04/24/2019 13:31
You are next on list 😀
Sonu R.04/23/2019 11:34
3yyru4y3yeyeu3ywetr3yyeteyddycubdvgdufdjdvdhfj
Leela H.04/21/2019 07:19
L
Pooja B.04/20/2019 09:36
I want to go in this restaurant please...
Brainard A.04/17/2019 22:55
Andromeda Labordo yikes
Kiran A.04/13/2019 01:53
amazing😊😊😊
Laila M.04/12/2019 22:16
Miriam Salah
Fatim E.04/11/2019 23:15
it s alllllll for u
Davandar P.04/11/2019 16:15
3.
Claudia P.04/10/2019 22:55
She needs to travel more 🙄
Mohammed J.04/09/2019 21:59
https://bit.ly/2JSyH7i
Hamid F.04/09/2019 17:25
ْ
Elias K.04/09/2019 07:39
I should visit her restaurant.
Vishal S.04/09/2019 03:37
She hasn't been to India or any other South Asian restaurant
Faisal B.04/08/2019 16:22
Yygās
Abdul M.04/08/2019 11:29
Thinks cef