Justin Bieber slams H&M’s ‘trash’ new merch line

"I wouldn’t buy it if I were you"

Justin Bieber has called out H&M for selling “trash” merchandise featuring his name and likeness. "The H&M merch they made of me is trash and I didn't approve it," Bieber posted on his Instagram stories earlier this week. "I wouldn’t buy it if I were you," he told his followers. How Uighur forced labor is feeding the clothing industry

The fashion retailer was offering an array of hoodies, t-shirts, and sweatshirts with pictures of the singer and lyrics from his 2021 album, “Justice.” Following his post, the retailer, who also sold items featuring Bieber in 2017, took down the collection and issued a statement. Patagonia founder donates company to fight climate change

"As with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures. But out of respect for the collaboration and Justin Bieber, we have removed the garments from our stores and online." Sustainable clothing hacks with Bebe Rexha