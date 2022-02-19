back

Meet world champion fire knife dancer Mikaele Oloa

He dances with knives — that are on fire. TikToker Mikaele Oloa competes in this dangerous sport for one very special reason ...

02/19/2022 6:57 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 3:03

    Meet world champion fire knife dancer Mikaele Oloa

  2. 4:39

    Meet TikTok's coolest aunty who skateboards in a sari

  3. 6:04

    Singer reimages opera with hip-hop music

  4. 4:08

    "It's basically a fat suit in pieces": Model calls out plus-size modeling industry

  5. 3:55

    The "suitcase" that carries running water to the Navajo Nation

  6. 5:00

    Meet Ruby Vizcarra: the model finding beauty in her albinism

1 comment

  • Marce J.
    an hour

    Very cool

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.