back

She's using her vitiligo to create a world of art

Her skin condition got her bullied as a kid — now she's using her vitiligo to create a world of art. ✊🏾

01/22/2019 10:01 PM
  • 12.1m
  • 913

Brut. Originals

  1. The science of feeling in love

  2. How Big Tobacco “brainwashed” the public

  3. Hyphenated American: Growing up Croatian in California

  4. How the world could eat 100% organic

  5. Southern chef is promoting mental health

  6. Astronaut describes her experience in space

598 comments

  • Julian L.
    11/27/2019 20:44

    Cómo se llama esa canción médica?

  • Shakeel M.
    05/31/2019 14:37

    You not only F pretty you are full pretty God bless you with your family stay blessings with your family

  • Maria A.
    05/30/2019 21:45

    kjooiookokjpkk0lplllpll.l.sm 1lñññp

  • Santiago A.
    05/29/2019 16:08

    Le dije que se pusiera de perrito y se puso de dalmata ptamadre

  • Diwas C.
    05/28/2019 04:10

    H,7{≠}Sd#@Q

  • Diwas C.
    05/28/2019 04:10

    AtD

  • Abhi T.
    05/28/2019 03:22

    I'm very sad I like you

  • Radame S.
    05/27/2019 20:14

    Bellicima la niña dio esvueno

  • Ãsãd H.
    05/27/2019 13:59

    That coucs provect conditions

  • Enrique T.
    05/26/2019 03:21

    Hey i would fall inlove wite u.

  • Carlos S.
    05/25/2019 23:34

    a qué no lo mencionas? 🤭

  • Gogoi D.
    05/25/2019 01:00

    Happy

  • Flex D.
    05/24/2019 19:01

    Beautiful

  • Ayaan M.
    05/24/2019 04:36

    My WhatsApp 00966594776276

  • Ayaan M.
    05/24/2019 04:36

    I love you so much

  • Luis A.
    05/24/2019 03:59

    Hermosa mujer

  • Ali A.
    05/23/2019 23:01

    The

  • Raghad A.
    05/23/2019 19:37

    I have it also and i live with it normal Alhmdulilah😊💕

  • Angela D.
    05/22/2019 02:55

    Bella

  • Wiam B.
    05/21/2019 20:36

    hnaya rahom kis3aw biha 9dam jwame3 😂