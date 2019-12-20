back

The Life of Adam Driver

A Marine, a Juilliard graduate, and an Oscar-nominated star of indie dramas and Hollywood blockbusters. This is the life of Adam Driver.

12/20/2019 12:57 PM
  • New

Pop Culture

  1. Anthony Daniels, the man behind C-3PO

  2. The Life of Adam Driver

  3. Democratic Debate Best Zingers

  4. #TBT '90s Christmas Toys

  5. "The Simpsons" turn 30

  6. Simon Baker on the Climate Crisis

8 comments

  • Maureen G.
    an hour

    c’était pas lui un de tes celebrity crush?

  • Sharma O.
    2 hours

    I love his amazing voice. It is an absolute depression killer

  • Sahadat H.
    2 hours

    Love his voice! Did amazing both in star wars and marriage story!

  • Fajaryanto S.
    2 hours

    I think he’ll receive an Oscar Best Actor nomination this year for his work in A Marriage Story.

  • Alenis P.
    2 hours

    A natural brilliant actor, just wondrous

  • Camille N.
    2 hours

    l'homme de ta vie after Owen of course

  • Marwa A.
    3 hours

  • Mahesh K.
    3 hours

    May the force be with you