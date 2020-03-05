The Life of Katy Perry

Who is she?

Katheryn Hudson, better known as Katy Perry, was born on October 25, 1984, in Santa Barbara, California to Pentecostal pastors. She gained the attention of Red Hill Records and released her debut album Katy Hudson on March 6, 2001. Katy Hudson changed her name to Katy Perry (her mother’s maiden name) to avoid getting confused with Kate Hudson. Perry signed a deal with Capitol Records and released two controversial hits. The first was “Ur So Gay” in November 2007 with number-one Billboard Hot 100 single “I Kissed a Girl” shortly following in April 2008. When her full album was released in June 2008, “Hot n Cold” reached number three on the Billboard Hot 100.

She met Russell Brand in 2009 while filming Get Him to the Greek (Stoller 2010). They shortly after were engaged, getting married on October 23, 2010. Her album Teenage Dream also debuted as number one on the Billboard 200 in August 2010. Perry set several records with this album including the first female artist to achieve five number-one Billboard Hot 100 songs from one album as well as the second-ever artist to do so since Michael Jackson. In her documentary Katy Perry: Part of Me (Cutforth and Lipsitz, 2012), it was revealed that Perry received a text from Brand that he wanted a divorce and still performed a show in her California Dreams Tour several hours later.

Where is she now?

Perry has two fragrances, several brand deals, and two other albums Prism (2013) and Witness (2017). With several guest appearances in TV and movies including four Saturday Night Live episodes, the 2015 Superbowl Halftime show (which was the most-watched performance in Super Bowl history), and The X Factor, Perry became a permanent judge on American Idol in 2018. Today, she engaged to Orlando Bloom and is expecting a child.

