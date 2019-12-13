The Life of Tina Turner

Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll

She has an electric stage presence and a powerful, soulful voice. She’s sold over 200 million albums and singles over half a century. She's Anna Mae Bullock aka Tina Turner. She was born in November 1939 in Nutbush, Tennessee to sharecropper parents. At 10, her mother left an abusive relationship with her father. She was then sent to live with her grandmother. At 16, after her grandmother died, she moved to St. Louis to live with her mother.

**Ike & Tina **

At 17, she met Ike Turner, a popular singer and bandleader. He changed her name to Tina Turner, trademarked it, and launched The Ike and Tina Turner Revue. The duo was one of the most successful acts of the 1960s and 1970s, with hits such as “River Deep, Mountain High,” and “Proud Mary.” But their relationship was abusive, and after a 16-year marriage, she left him in 1976 — with only 36 cents and a gas station credit card on her — and filed for divorce. By 45, she'd released her comeback solo album, Private Dancer — featuring the smash hit single “What’s Love Got to Do With It.” It was her first U.S. No. 1 single and won her 3 Grammy Awards. At 46, she detailed years of Ike Turner's emotional and physical abuse, including him breaking her jaw, in her memoir, I, Tina. In 1991, Ike and Tina Turner were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The Tina Turner Musical

At 66, She received a Kennedy Center Honor. In October 2008, just shy of turning 69, she launched a tour to mark 50 years since her first recording. In 2013, she married her longtime partner, German record executive Erwin Bach, and become a Swiss citizen. In July 2018, her son, Craig, died by suicide at the age 59. Later that year, in her second memoir, Tina Turner: My Love Story, she revealed that she had nearly died from kidney failure, but her husband saved her life by donating his kidney. In October 2017, she came out of retirement to unveil a musical about her life in London’s West End. Tina - The Tina Turner Musical then debuted on Broadway in November 2019. At 80, she's overcome an abusive marriage, won 12 Grammys, and has been dubbed the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll.”

