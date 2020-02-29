Daniel Tammet's colorful world of numbers
"When I was a kid, I felt a lot like number 24." With synesthesia, emotions can feel like numbers, and words can have colors or shapes. Writer Daniel Tammet experiences this neurological phenomenon — here, he shares how he sees the world.
Man with synesthesia sees numbers with colors and words
Who is Daniel Tammet?
Born with autistic savant syndrome, Daniel Tammet has synesthesia, a neurological condition that merges senses which aren’t usually connected. As a multilingual writer, math genius, and fellow of the Royal Society of Arts in France, he uses this special connection to interpret the world around him in an extraordinary way. Only about one hundred people in the world, including Tammet, are prodigious savants with abilities this spectacular. Often he uses colors and numbers to understand and define emotions and how to react to aspects of life around him.
“Sometimes, I’ll be looking at a number and I’ll say “oh, yes, number 24.” So that’s 4 x 6, and 6 is sad but 4 is shy so that’s a really… 24, that’s, like when I was a kid, I felt a lot like the number 24 sometimes. I was both sad because I couldn’t fit in, I was different to the other kids, and I was shy, so I was a little bit like the number 24…Words are physical, tangible. They have lives like numbers do, and, when I’m writing a sentence, I have to weigh the words almost literally in my mind, making sure that the colors go together, the feeling, the shape, the texture… And what I love about writing is the idea that for the time someone spends in one of my books, they become synesthetic as well," Daniel Tammet tells Brut.
Where is he now?
Since his diagnosis of Autistic savant syndrome in 2004, Tammet has published several books, poems, and essays including Sunday Times and New York Times bestseller A Memoir of Asperger’s and an Extraordinary Mind (2006). He also currently holds the European record for most digits of Pi recited from memory without error with 22,514 decimal places said in a little over five hours.
Brut.
16 comments
Rre M.4 days
What i like about this guy is that he can share what he sees, experience and feels with the world.
Sofia L.05/05/2020 16:44
Sharlyn Lara
Lewis D.05/05/2020 09:58
I have a very mild form of Synethesia called Grapheme Syenthesia. It's the most common and it's the association between numbers/letter and colours. For example, when I think of the number 4 I see red but when I think of the number 7 its green. Same with letters. C is yellow but H is orange. It's always the same and never changes.
Marybeth K.05/04/2020 21:12
Anna McBride
Graciete M.05/04/2020 17:09
For me, the sound of vowels is colorful. I imagine this is why i love words, reading, music....
Burak Y.05/04/2020 04:13
bijzonder!
Evelyn M.05/04/2020 02:33
Well, I have this same kind of " felling" which colors, smellls, and forms and other things but I dont believe this is Austism, I never think this is special in any way. I decided to be a architect to explore my artistic way. I believe this is perfectaly normal.He is just tryning to turn the spots to himself, many peaple are like this. I just cant say to people Iam felling a happy yelow smell today! or a smell of death, or that flowers have such kind of personality...of felling... anyway I don´t care! I just enjoy when I can... and when I cant I take the focus ( dificult!) on the action of the moment, because this makes you fly... and we need to work and make money! We dont share too much because other persons think its crazy, or stupid. But many other have the same "thing" and usually have a artistic profile.
Alenis P.05/04/2020 01:19
Some kind of wonderful people
Ashley F.03/20/2020 01:55
I thought i was the only one😅
Ozzy B.03/07/2020 18:45
Bonn Von Bonn
Gem L.03/06/2020 17:30
And pleasure is number 69, right? Yup. Should be.
Isis L.03/05/2020 21:12
such a soothing voice and such a beautiful message
Claudia V.03/02/2020 17:37
thought you’d find this interesting!
Ali M.03/02/2020 15:48
That’s one interesting way of seeing life and also in an artistic way 😯
Marilyn H.03/02/2020 14:11
Fascinating
Errico M.03/02/2020 14:10
Evolution in practice.