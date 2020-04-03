back

Greta Thunberg: EU climate law is 'surrender'

"When your house is on fire, you don't wait a few more years to start putting it out. And yet, this is what the Commission are proposing today"

03/04/2020 5:55 PM
27 comments

  • Stuart M.
    30 minutes

    As much as I agree the environment should always been looked after, great is somewhat becoming annoying now... there are people doing things to actively help the environment and then you have great just giving scaremongering speeches to governments that couldn't care less and ignore her.

  • Louiza H.
    33 minutes

    Love Gretta 💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗

  • Manana M.
    33 minutes

    Incredible brave little girl ❤️

  • Maxwell K.
    35 minutes

    I think she runs a cult

  • Alexander A.
    36 minutes

    This story is already dragging... and you get the feeling you're reality is unreal...

  • Mark P.
    39 minutes

    Poor little idiot child!

  • Aaron K.
    41 minutes

    Shut the hell up and go back to school.

  • Daniel H.
    42 minutes

    Shut up, go back to school

  • Κωνσταντίνος Κ.
    43 minutes

    The same goes for illegal immigration.

  • Cory W.
    44 minutes

    Cuckoo

  • Michael W.
    an hour

    Here we go again..... mother nature..... ain't this page got something better to post..... they are many better things in this world we need to know about.... ain't this climate change bullshit getting old

  • Travis H.
    an hour

    Well not the worst sermon from the climate church this year but sucks pretty bad.

  • Shi T.
    an hour

    Here give your brain some updates, educate yourself. https://youtu.be/ZjE9T-KQZOU

  • Butch J.
    an hour

    Shut up please!!! You're so annoying!!!

  • Steve T.
    an hour

    Go Away

  • Brigitte M.
    an hour

    Langsam wird sie belastend. Wann begreift die junge Dame, daß das Klima unserer Erde 🌏 auch von kosmischen Einfluss abhängig ist. Natürlich auch durch Industrie und Wirtschaft, insbesondere die Vernichtung unserer Wälder um noch mehr zu bebauten. Ebenso in Teilen der Welt eine Überbevölkerung stattfindet. Diese gemeinsamen Dinge treffen aufeinander und kann man nicht sofort ändern oder hat keinen Sinn.

  • Mohaimenul I.
    an hour

    Greta stop faking lecturing. Go to school and finish degree and start working to change. Your faking lecture doesnt change anything, only emitting Co2

  • Jan D.
    an hour

    How dare you!!! 😉 go to China!

  • Klaus W.
    an hour

    You make no sense at all . How dare you

  • Philippe V.
    an hour

    Go in china