back

Here's how world leaders have responded to COVID-19

As the coronavirus outbreak spreads around the world, world leaders are beginning to spread the same message.

03/25/2020 10:01 AM
  • New

And even more

  1. 1:59

    Here's how world leaders have responded to COVID-19

  2. 2:32

    Crowds continue to gather outside

  3. 6:00

    Doctor answers top questions about coronavirus

  4. 2:15

    Joe Manchin defends citizens over Wall Street

  5. 3:01

    Autistic Nurse For Vaccinations

  6. 2:50

    NY Governor Andrew Cuomo's unique press conferences

4 comments

  • Aaliyan S.
    an hour

    whole world in muslims kill stop killing

  • Aaliyan S.
    an hour

    stop killing muslims

  • Lim H.
    an hour

    These three Oligarchs will bring Castotropic to their own nation as they are ill prepare for this. They just shot themselves into their feet.

  • Heshoo S.
    an hour

    When reality talk show lead the world! What a reality show man living these days!