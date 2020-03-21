back

Why do people panic buy amid crisis?

So many people are rushing to supermarkets and stockpiling items like toilet paper — but why do we do this?

03/21/2020 11:58 AM
  • New

Coronavirus Coverage

    Italian COVID-19 patient warns the world about the outbreak

    Timeline of Trump speaking on COVID-19

    The first trials of coronavirus vaccine

    A doctor's guide to social distancing

    Learning to cope with coronavirus

13 comments

  • Claude G.
    26 minutes

    Stupide

  • Susana G.
    an hour

    This is just plain STUPIDITY!

  • Mohamed A.
    an hour

    Everyone palnet loose his cool in front of this virus , because we are facing a dangerous and unknown desease at the same time , because the fact we don't know enough about this virus , and anyone can imagine what could happen after , we don't know if the spread of virus continue to emerge or maybe in better case can be hold and extinguished , that's why evrybody is taken by the panic

  • Dianne P.
    an hour

    Shame

  • Tesa G.
    an hour

    HOARDERS AREE SIMPLY TOPS IN BEING INSECURE.

  • Rose D.
    an hour

    Greed

  • Zinou R.
    an hour

    الناس شعلت فيهم النار

  • Ahmed B.
    an hour

    The walking Dead 😂

  • Josephine K.
    an hour

    These people are not even waring any protection like safety masks..or anything

  • Albert B.
    an hour

    I’m sure because she’s got a big butt

  • Diane H.
    an hour

    People that do this are morons.

  • Stephen A.
    an hour

    So they don’t have to go back until December

  • Rahim K.
    an hour

    Laje bithen