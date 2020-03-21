Why do people panic buy amid crisis?
Italian COVID-19 patient warns the world about the outbreak
Timeline of Trump speaking on COVID-19
The first trials of coronavirus vaccine
A doctor's guide to social distancing
Learning to cope with coronavirus
Stupide
This is just plain STUPIDITY!
Everyone palnet loose his cool in front of this virus , because we are facing a dangerous and unknown desease at the same time , because the fact we don't know enough about this virus , and anyone can imagine what could happen after , we don't know if the spread of virus continue to emerge or maybe in better case can be hold and extinguished , that's why evrybody is taken by the panic
Shame
HOARDERS AREE SIMPLY TOPS IN BEING INSECURE.
Greed
الناس شعلت فيهم النار
The walking Dead 😂
These people are not even waring any protection like safety masks..or anything
I’m sure because she’s got a big butt
People that do this are morons.
So they don’t have to go back until December
Laje bithen
13 comments
Claude G.26 minutes
Stupide
Susana G.an hour
This is just plain STUPIDITY!
Mohamed A.an hour
Everyone palnet loose his cool in front of this virus , because we are facing a dangerous and unknown desease at the same time , because the fact we don't know enough about this virus , and anyone can imagine what could happen after , we don't know if the spread of virus continue to emerge or maybe in better case can be hold and extinguished , that's why evrybody is taken by the panic
Dianne P.an hour
Shame
Tesa G.an hour
HOARDERS AREE SIMPLY TOPS IN BEING INSECURE.
Rose D.an hour
Greed
Zinou R.an hour
الناس شعلت فيهم النار
Ahmed B.an hour
The walking Dead 😂
Josephine K.an hour
These people are not even waring any protection like safety masks..or anything
Albert B.an hour
I’m sure because she’s got a big butt
Diane H.an hour
People that do this are morons.
Stephen A.an hour
So they don’t have to go back until December
Rahim K.an hour
Laje bithen