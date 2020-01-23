The youngest world leader

"We don't meet in a female locker room and have locker room talk." Here's how Finland's new leader Sanna Marin describes what it's like to have an all-female cabinet.
Tusher A.11 minutes
buddy the first human was MAN man only should be the king or run the earth no females should be allowed bcoz u cannot change the configuration of electron in the mens chemical
Wadad F.31 minutes
Baradie
Ed G.33 minutes
Really thoughtful and sincere answers.
Bronte C.an hour
grrr....she has just proven why she is the Prime Minister. Love it.
Molly M.an hour
I love her answers, he was trying so hard to throw her off.. totally poised and prepared, I wish we had this in America!
Ivana V.an hour
He asks stupid questions.