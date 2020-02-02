3 itinerant trips to do in Spain

Exploring Spain

El Camino del Rey, or The King’s Pathway

Located in the Ardales National Park in southern Spain, this hike is reserved for the most daring. Its path runs along steep precipices. Famous for being dangerous, the walkway was even closed in 2001 following the death of five hikers. After €5.5 million of investments and numerous renovations to enhance safety, it reopened to the public in 2015. Carved into the rock, the walkway follows El Chorro Gorge, where the Guadalhorce river flows. Some footbridges cross over drops of more than 100 meters. 7.7 km long, the walkway is usually finished in 3 to 4 hours. Access is limited to 600 people per day, and safety helmets are required.

EuroVelo 8

Also called the Mediterranean Route, this bike trail runs along the east coast of Spain. This bike trail has already been partially opened and will be finished in 2020. This trail, which crosses through 4 regions, passes by many UNESCO World Heritage sites, like the monuments in the old town of Valencia, the Roman ruins of Tarragona, the buildings by architect Antoni Gaudí in Barcelona. This remarkable bike trail then continues its path toward Eastern Europe, as far as Cyprus.

The path of Santiago de Compostela

It’s one of the 3 main Christian pilgrimage routes, with Rome and Jerusalem. 92.5% of people finish the trail on foot, 7.3% by bike and 0.2% by donkey, horse or other ways. Along the trail, there are many sites: the pedestrian bridge to San Juan De Gaztelugatxe, the Guggenheim museum in Bilbao, and the Burgos Cathedral. The entire Spanish path has been classified a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

