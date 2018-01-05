back
5 species to go extinct since 2000
These 5 species have gone extinct since 2000.
05/01/2018 6:26 PM
16 comments
Timo K.02/22/2021 14:50
nothing can save you from economy
Gulden L.02/22/2021 09:49
😡😭🤮
Erika K.02/22/2021 06:05
Que desgracia la verdad.
Martha B.02/21/2021 15:29
All the more reason why humans must work diligently to protect our "Home," Mother Earth. It is the only one we have. The animals are begging us to take things seriously.
Ken B.02/21/2021 12:05
Does anyone remember when the term was "became extinct"? I think I even heard Attenborough use "gone extinct" so his shows would appeal to the lowbrows.
Lilla L.02/21/2021 10:31
Many more will follow 😢
Lisa B.02/21/2021 10:22
Sad that we as humans are the cause of their demise. We are a foolish species
Dakdak S.02/21/2021 08:21
Extinction is heartbreaking.l😭🥺
Mark L.02/21/2021 05:37
Sooo..the multiple mass extinction events, including one where we basically went back to fungus, bugs and rats, are some magical how not as many species? Seems like a bunch of bullshit misinformation being spread here.
Danilo M.02/21/2021 02:00
Humans will eventually extinct all animals on this planet
Jason F.02/21/2021 00:38
I'm certain these animals are still existing. Looking somewhat different and not having been able to breed with the ones who remain, isn't being extinct.
Mantas S.02/20/2021 23:40
By my understanding we're reshaping this world to our needs and ecosystem don't seem to be part of our needs. We invented acid rain though.
Amy G.02/20/2021 23:24
This is really sad I can’t believe the animals are going extinct. 😢😢
Shirley S.02/20/2021 22:26
So sad!!
David B.02/20/2021 21:15
Wilma J.02/20/2021 20:19
Even from the beginning of time it has happen