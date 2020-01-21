A pig forced to bungee jump in China

The animal was pushed off a 70-meter-high tower wearing a cape

Filmed in a Chinese amusement park, this stunt, organized for the opening of a new bungee attraction, has provoked many reactions on social networks and among animal rights associations.

A park’s spokesperson claims the pig was taken to the slaughterhouse after the jump. Following the controversy, the park officials apologized for what was initially “just a bit of entertainment.” Today, in China, there are no laws on animal abuse.

Brut.