Abalone poaching in South Africa
Shark attacks, drownings, violence... Poachers will do anything to get their hands on this coveted mollusk.
02/06/2019 2:46 PM
36 comments
Craigel Q.08/08/2019 21:43
I dont knw how you look at it, probably from a systematic mindset point of view, but the real fact of the matter is, that one abalone spawns over 8million microscopic eggs, not on one place, they are broadcast spawners, so even if they take the "last abalone" out, if only one had to spawn, then there is 8million that is unseen by the human eye under water, with that being said, did you know that abalone doesn't have a specific season for breeding, whenever the water is around 18°c They Spawn. The govrment is stopping us from providing food for our family, All and all, the food is going to the feeding of the nations, people eat that, and we get other people witch eats food that we don't... its just like that, but the fact remains the same, abalone is food to the people, And it belongs to no one but God our Father, anyone against food being a free gift from God, Is against God!
Karen L.08/07/2019 20:28
In my lifetime I have seen this disappear.
Eric J.03/01/2019 00:54
China is really another of some stupid shit because of their medicine
Ravi S.02/28/2019 14:29
Sustainability needs to be maintained by all.Local Government need to ensure. Consumers and general public to be made aware to not Consume the Molusces for a given period.
Hassan E.02/27/2019 02:19
Can we fucking leave something alone?
Bhushan L.02/26/2019 00:31
The best way to solve this conflict is to let fishers sell thier shell or clamp (IDK) to market directly and removing mediator can help them getting best price possible... by doing this they have to catch less to feed thier family... And making restrictions on how much they allowed to catch per week by law enforcement can help them too... * Not good at English tho*
Zwe K.02/25/2019 13:55
မွားဒယ္ ေစာက္လုပ္မလုပ္တာဘဲ လုပ္မစားငတ္မေသ သူတို ့မွာေကာင္းကြက္တခုရွိတယ္ ရတာေလးနဲ ့တင္းတိမ္နိုင္က်တယ္ေလာဘမရွိဘူး တိုးတက္ေနတဲ့လူေတကေလာဘေတနဲ ့ျပည့္ေနျပီ စားမဝင္အိပ္မေပ်ာ္က်ဘူးေလ
جني و.02/24/2019 23:36
خرا
Fared A.02/23/2019 18:42
الله يرحمه
Omar F.02/23/2019 06:05
ليزي الاركون
FerdaMürvet G.02/19/2019 06:09
Şu dünyada insan oğlu kadar vahşi. Obur. Foymaz nankör kimse yoktur bence
Iris M.02/18/2019 19:58
Solo dejaran Devastacion
Martine A.02/16/2019 15:10
❗️❗️❗️
Nagesha C.02/16/2019 08:34
್
Nagesha C.02/16/2019 08:33
ಚಫ ಚ
Nagesha C.02/16/2019 08:33
ಚ ತ
Shamil M.02/16/2019 04:37
How does it taste when you are eating abalones which might caused with someone's life?
Leo D.02/15/2019 17:10
Why this food is so special and expensive
Andres A.02/15/2019 03:04
"Poachers have died" Magnificent.
Anirban P.02/12/2019 21:01
I just wonder... Why Chinese people always intended to eat wired things... Don't they just depends on vegetables