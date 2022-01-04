back
All insects could be extinct 100 years from now
No more bees, ants or butterflies... All insects could be gone 100 years from now according to this new scientific review.
02/13/2019 11:58 AMupdated: 02/14/2019 4:31 PM
- 2:38
80 comments
Muhammad U.04/01/2022 16:43
without them many natural resources and also plants flowers will be no more..😶
UMESH SHETTY04/01/2022 05:21
Mother Nature Decides Life
Drake H.03/30/2022 00:59
Humans can not a survive without them !
Jonas L.03/29/2022 12:55
Love nature..
Mohammed S.03/29/2022 03:20
And they will take us with them !!!
Fazeela M.03/29/2022 01:05
SO SHOCKING AND SCARY😱😮
Pamela K.03/29/2022 00:14
If that happens, it is goodbye to all the species that depend on them, there won't be a single songbird in the sky. 😢
Vicky K.03/28/2022 17:41
This is why we need to stop working for corporations and start farming like back in the olden days we need more nature less company’s we need to work together to making a better world for all us
Wendy A.03/28/2022 16:47
What about all the gardeners who are working to make gardens more insect friendly? It's hard to believe it's all wasted, when, year on year, I see more insects in my garden. And there are LOTS of us!
Virginia L.03/28/2022 15:46
The planet would be a much better place wo people
Eva D.03/28/2022 13:45
ESO ESO.... ESTUPIDOS HUMANOS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! SEGIUR HECHANDO ESA MIERDA DE INSECTICIDA !!!!!!!!!!!! VAGOS VAGOS VAGOS Y VAGOS!!!!!!!!!!
Spence H.03/28/2022 12:44
The human race is a danger to itself
Yan L.03/28/2022 12:21
Very sad though doubt I'll be alive then but still sad about bees & butterflies not being here in the near future
Hafizzul S.08/05/2021 04:04
But some activist started the eat insect campaign, mybe believing that insect wont go extinct .. ?
Shin N.08/04/2021 19:18
No 😭
Anthony W.08/04/2021 06:39
What academic of utter crap
Jill P.08/04/2021 01:41
THEY DIE....WE DIE .........WAKE UP...BIG BUSINESS Oh and so do you
Zimer N.08/03/2021 20:32
Not mosquitoes,Billy Microsoft "modified'' them!
Andrew H.08/03/2021 12:01
Guess who will already be gone by the time all insect life has disappeared?
Hussain J.08/03/2021 07:52
In that case humans should go first.