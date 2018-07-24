back

Associations and governments toughen their laws on bear bile farming

Cubs locked up in tiny cages until they reach 100 kilos, starved and drugged bears... Here is the reality of bear bile extraction. ⚠️ Warning: the following video includes images and audio some viewers may find upsetting or disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

07/24/2018 3:07 PM

And even more

  1. 2:38

    Pink snow linked to an algae poses a threat to glaciers

  2. 6:42

    This hotel in Norway has unusual guests...

  3. 2:22

    Drugs and pesticides: a pollution invisible to the naked eye

  4. 5:05

    Exposing inhumane conditions at factory farms

  5. 3:17

    The truth behind "cute" animal videos

  6. 2:38

    Meet Marjan, Afghanistan's last lion

288 comments

  • Debz H.
    07/19/2020 08:59

    Ban this practice immediately. Cruelty. The devils work. AUTROCITY

  • Jan K.
    06/26/2020 15:52

    Is there any animal the Chinese don't torture

  • Laurie N.
    06/24/2020 20:05

    😥💔😠

  • Edra V.
    06/02/2020 03:06

    Asians r practicing disgusting tortures

  • Edra V.
    06/02/2020 03:04

    Disgusting habits

  • Mani M.
    05/25/2020 01:10

    What can happen if a grizzly is captured, for milking of bile.😃😃😃

  • Mani M.
    05/25/2020 01:08

    Bears are milked for their bile, for traditional medicine. Bears become weak, finally dying. What atrocities in the name of tradition Chinese medicine.

  • Janet B.
    05/24/2020 18:15

    Absolutely disgusting, should be stop ,scum using this must be delusional to think it has special healing properties, leaves me speechless , bless the poor bears x

  • Veronica W.
    05/13/2020 19:47

    🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 beyond it come on ffs we must stop these abhorrent arseholes...

  • Veronica W.
    05/13/2020 19:45

    And again fucking China wrecking every thing they are an abomination to society as a whole..stop these fucks please ..cruel beyond it...

  • Makarem M.
    05/08/2020 21:54

    how cruel

  • Janet E.
    05/08/2020 07:43

    Such a backward country.

  • Ann M.
    05/07/2020 08:45

    In China? Animal cruelty central? Thats why we are all in this shitshow right now. FFS

  • Maria F.
    05/06/2020 18:16

    I pray that the subhumans are given the same fate. I hate humans more and more each day.

  • Lola G.
    05/02/2020 15:07

    Os. Odio

  • Lola G.
    05/02/2020 15:06

    🤬

  • Iris C.
    05/02/2020 06:03

    😡😡😡

  • Ivan D.
    05/01/2020 11:38

    Diabolical bastards

  • Sondra P.
    05/01/2020 03:11

    China you suck!!! And Anyone who Test on Animals!!! This is so sad!!! Why dont these evil scientists work on Rapists...Murderers...And Pepdaphiles Instead on Innocent Animals!!!

  • Thee O.
    04/30/2020 15:21

    China should pay the price one or another way🤬🤬🤬😠😡

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.