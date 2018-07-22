back
Blood farms: the exploitation and mistreatment of pregnant mares
Abused, bled, repeatedly aborted... In Argentina and Uruguay, mares kept in "blood farms" are living a nightmare. ⚠️ Warning: the following video includes images and audio some viewers may find upsetting or disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
07/22/2018 9:03 AM
838 comments
Alena E.02/26/2021 22:39
Jednou by se to mělo otočit
Shz A.09/23/2020 19:04
Omfg 😥💔
Уокаста И.09/14/2020 15:00
Mother fuckers!! DIE! OMG! Give me a gun I will kill them all fuckers. Please oh noo 😭
Leslie T.09/03/2020 17:58
Oh so very sad . Beautiful and kind horses abused. I hope there is Karma. !!
Majid J.08/31/2020 16:28
Can't watch. I love horses.
Виктория О.08/04/2020 12:50
😪
Mary B.07/25/2020 08:41
I wish there was a way to stop this..! 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Jefferson C.07/24/2020 07:01
😥
Catalina C.07/17/2020 17:31
GOD SEE EVERYTHING
Suzy M.07/16/2020 23:26
OMG😭
Parbaty G.07/16/2020 21:11
why cant the authorities do something bout that sickening
Sys T.07/16/2020 18:31
Kan vi på en eller anden.måde redde de dyr fra de mødbydelige mænd..jeg vil gerne hjælpe..kan ikke slippe synet af den mishandling..ellers håber jeg de heste er døde.. håber mændene bliver pint på samme måde..
Suzy W.07/16/2020 11:01
Fuck me I had no idea 😡
Rick J.07/16/2020 08:22
Brutal asf
Rosa P.07/16/2020 01:44
Que poca madre de esto pendejos, espero se haga justicia
Ann D.07/15/2020 12:08
This is disgusting. It's about time these people were charged with cruelty to animals and the place be closed down permanently.🤬🤬🤬🤬
Markéta M.07/15/2020 12:03
🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬
Mandy H.07/15/2020 10:50
And they call them human beings, no sorry they are the animals and they should all be put down with a very slow and painful injection. I can’t understand how they are allowed to do this. The whole world needs to get together and stop this from happening
Veronica T.07/15/2020 08:16
🤯
Sys T.07/15/2020 07:49
Satans til.møgsvin....jeg ville bestemt ikke have noget imod at slå nogle af disse lede mænd...blir hel syg at at se det, hestene lider voldsomt....kunne godt stikke en.kæp i røven på de svin