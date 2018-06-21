back
China: thousands of cats and dogs are killed each year during Yulin festival
Thousands of dogs tortured, boiled alive, and killed for their meat. This is what happens each year in China during the Yulin Dog Meat Festival.
06/21/2018 6:46 AM
798 comments
Donna I.02/22/2022 13:16
Please I hope someone will finally stop all people for killing dogs and cats I really hope this will end 😢😢😢
Drew S.12/14/2021 15:01
eating Chinese people, dogs, same thing
Mustafa S.12/11/2021 15:39
Shit people.. hope USA will destroy you all
Dawn L.02/22/2021 19:42
FFS (Swearing ).. Isnt it about time they stopped this massacre??? FFS...Its 2021 😠
Vera B.07/31/2020 00:50
Disgusting!!!!
Rafy R.07/05/2020 17:20
This is inhuman, this is not being a so called Dog lover! But that there lives matter as well!!! God forgive us for all the wrong we due...😢please stop!
Charlie C.07/04/2020 21:16
The eating of dogs is no different from eating pigs or cows or goats. It's just a cultural difference. The theft of pet dogs is a totally separate issue. The thieves should be arrested and charged in court. Just a quick question. Will you still object to the people in China eating dog meat if the dogs were reared in a proper farm and slaughtered humanely like a pig or cow?
Виктория Г.07/01/2020 22:14
It makes me feel sick. This cultural trait separates them from the world more than their net or language.
Steven C.06/29/2020 17:02
2nd wave anyone!!!
Fariba H.06/28/2020 21:25
Stupid😡😡😡😡
Lyn B.06/28/2020 12:12
Makes me sick 🤢 this is so of the charts. Can’t even watch again get this stopped
Niel F.06/28/2020 10:25
Pigs
Balraj G.06/28/2020 05:14
Devil
Lynn B.06/28/2020 04:46
Only in America we are more concerned about cats and dogs than the plight of humans
Steffy T.06/27/2020 19:48
These doing this caused covid 19 they said theyd stop and still havent were watching you china !
Steffy T.06/27/2020 19:47
This is the very thing that caused the virus !
Mihnea F.06/27/2020 14:22
''like eating cows or sheep'' well i don't eat them, even if i do i will never, ever boil them alive or to beat them alive for a more tender meat.. 😢😢
Nicole S.06/27/2020 13:41
They just eat everything pillaging the earth 😡
Mike L.06/27/2020 08:16
Scum nation
Sam T.06/27/2020 05:01
Very sad that this is happening 😪