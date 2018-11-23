back
Cordyceps attack insects in order to grow
Meet the killer fungus 😱
11/23/2018 7:50 AM
- 2:38
Pink snow linked to an algae poses a threat to glaciers
- 2:28
The mysterious Greenland sharks
- 6:42
This hotel in Norway has unusual guests...
- 2:22
Drugs and pesticides: a pollution invisible to the naked eye
- 4:58
This uncle-nephew duo post amazing videos of their adventures caving
- 2:22
Meet the red-shanked douc
743 comments
Ann M.03/07/2022 17:05
Gross 🤢
Joe C.03/01/2022 21:56
There’safungusamongus.
Dean E.02/10/2022 04:07
Horrible
Jan M.02/09/2022 01:12
weird..
Ryan S.01/25/2022 09:45
all the sudden this stuff is all over social media lol
Elizabeth H.01/24/2022 23:43
If you want to build the internet, study fungus. If you want to code a virus, study cordyceps. Cordyceps is a genus of ascomycete fungi that includes about 600 species. Most Cordyceps species are endoparasitoids, parasitic mainly on insects and other arthropods; a few are parasitic on other fungi. That’ll ruin someone’s day.
Kathy S.01/19/2022 02:36
I don't like any kind of spiders what so ever
Toni D.01/17/2022 22:48
The srudy of parasitism is more horrific than anyone can imagine.nature is full of surprises.
Adam W.01/12/2022 23:45
I remember seeing this still kind of creepy just like the parasites that take over snails.
Theresa P.01/12/2022 22:35
show this to Joey please.
Susanne W.01/09/2022 11:39
Ok now ex fungi eater, not on anti candida diet any how
Thomas S.01/08/2022 17:26
Or maybe the ant knows it's been infected and leaves the colony voluntarily so the other ant's don't get infected 🤷♂️
Kumeraguru M.01/07/2022 13:50
There is fungus among us too.....saprofitic and parasitic
Juan P.01/07/2022 09:27
Do it on humans!!! Jajajajaja!!!
Sherié S.01/06/2022 23:55
So incredibly fascinating !! I just love fungi !
Benjamin B.01/05/2022 23:30
Wait, is that true about it cutting the connection between the brain and body?? I would have thought it just gave the ant impulses to perform certain tasks? I mean if it took FULL control of the ant it would have to take over things like breathing, heart beat, interpretation of visual information etc, which seems incredibly complex vs just compelling an ant to leave, climb up high and bite down
Christene H.12/26/2021 02:08
Creepy
Stephan A.12/18/2021 13:52
it’s kind of scary
Colin V.12/03/2021 22:17
That's horrific, don't bring that shit home, some fool will weaponize it!
Crystal D.12/03/2021 10:51
this is scary